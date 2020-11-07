GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people were taken into custody after a baby was shot twice with a BB gun in Golden Valley on Tuesday.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the 8-month-old girl was in a car seat that was placed on the ground while her mother, Marticella Lopez-Rodriguez, was gathering firewood. That's when Zion Zachary Kauffman, 33, who was with Savannah Joy Cushman, shot 10 to 30 BBs at a flock of quail near the baby. One of BBs grazed the girl's arm while the other hit her in the back of the head, fracturing her skull and the BB was embedded inside her skull. Deputies said the trio gave her first aid but waited several hours before using a taxi to get her to a nearby hospital. Because of her injuries, she was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital where she's in critical condition. MCSO said the three adults then lied to investigators when asked about what happened, saying a random person fired an airsoft gun at them.
Deputies later arrested Kauffman and Cushman and booked them into jail on one count of aggravated assault, one count of child abuse and one count of hindering prosecution. Lopez-Rodriguez was in Las Vegas and she was arrested there. She's awaiting extradition.