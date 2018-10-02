CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-
Police have arrested a woman accused of trying to run over an officer in the Chandler High School parking lot.
The suspect in this case has been identified as 28-year-old Jessica Ann Vaughn. She was arrested Monday, Oct. 1.
The incident happened on Sept. 21.
[RELATED: Lockdown lifted at Chandler High School after woman tried to strike officer with vehicle]
According to the Chandler Police Department, a school resource officer contacted a woman in a red Chevy passenger vehicle in the parking lot of the school.
Police say the female suspect then fled from the officer and then crashed her car into another vehicle in the parking lot.
The woman then attempted to strike the officer with the vehicle before driving through a fence, police said.
The suspect then fled the scene and abandoned her vehicle in a neighborhood a few blocks south of the high school.
Chandler High School was on a brief lockdown for precautionary purposes.
Vaughn faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, aggravated criminal damage, hit and run and possession of stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.