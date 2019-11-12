CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Three young men were booked into jail and a 17-year-old was released to his parents after allegedly going on a car burglary spree in Chandler. Police said they were called about the burglaries in the neighborhood south of Rural Road and Chandler Boulevard at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say they spotted the suspect vehicle, a Ford F150, leaving the area. Four people were inside. Officers tried to stop that pickup, but the driver sped east on Chandler Boulevard. The truck, which police later learned had been stolen in Phoenix, crashed about 2 miles away near Price Road and Chandler Boulevard. All four suspects ran away.
According to the Chandler Police Department, officers set up an extensive search and took all four into custody with the help of a K-9. The dog bit one of the suspects, police said. The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted that the Chandler Boulevard on-ramp to the southbound Loop 101 was closed for a time while police searched for the suspects.
Investigators identified the adults as Jorge Hernandez and Chad Granado-Colyer, both 18, and 20-year-old Desmond Cruz Ortiz Jr. All three were booked on “various felony charges.” Police did not identify the 17-year-old but said charges against him will be filed later.
According to court documents, Ortiz does not have a criminal history. He told police that he and the others “only tried 2-3 houses when they saw the police and fled.” Court documents for Hernandez say he has been arrested for burglary in the past and is on “intensive probation.” Granado-Colyer has been arrested, as well, for allegedly stealing a vehicle.