A man suspected in three bank robberies this month has been taken into custody.
A 41-year-old transient named Allan Doty was arrested and booked on three counts of robbery. He was arrested on Sept. 17 near 83rd Ave. and Glendale Ave.
Police believe Doty was involved in a robbery on September 4, 2018, at the Bank of America located at 3410 W. Chandler Blvd. Sgt. Daniel Mejia said the suspect entered the bank just before 2 p.m. and gave a note to the teller. The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police suspect that Doty struck again on Sept. 10 at the Compass Bank located at 3001 N. Alma School Rd. The suspect passed a note to a bank teller in both robberies and was given an undisclosed amount of cash.
The next day, he is also suspected in the robbery at the Desert Schools Credit Union, located at 2355 S. Alma School Rd. in Mesa.
Chandler police say evidence obtained from witnesses, video surveillance and information from the community helped them identify the suspect.
