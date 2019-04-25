MESA (3TV/CBS5) -- An accused flasher best known for his so-called "baby face" has allegedly struck once again in the East Valley.
Cameron Strempel, 24, was first convicted in 2011 and then again in 2013 on several charges of indecent exposure. He spent time behind bars and was also sentenced to 20 years of supervised probation.
[RELATED: Man with 'baby face' gets probation in Chandler flashing cases]
Now, police say Strempel has been arrested again for a similar crime and has been charged with indecent exposure and public sexual indecent contact.
This latest incident happened Feb. 15 in Mesa.
A 12-year-old girl was in her bedroom when she noticed a man outside her window, looking at her through an opening in the blinds.
The man was exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately, according to the police report.
The girl told her mother, who then contacted police.
The man took off, but forensic experts were able to obtain DNA evidence from the scene and match it to Strempel.
Strempel, however, denied being at the scene of the crime.
According to the police report, Strempel has a documented history of exposing himself and touching himself in front of female victims, including children.
Back in 2013, Strempel was arrested for exposing himself to adults and children in numerous apartment complexes.
Investigators say that between January and May that year, he targeted 10 victims, who ranged in age from 6 to 60.
In every case, the victims described Strempel as a young man with a "baby face."
Strempel is listed as a Level Two sex offender. (That means a sex offender is considered to be at "intermediate risk" of committing a sex crime again.)
He's currently registered as a transient, and said to be staying in the area of Mesa Drive and Broadway Road in Mesa.
He is due back in court May 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.