GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested over the weekend in Globe in connection to a bust where authorities seized over $80,000 worth of drugs.
On August 1, in collaboration with the Globe Police Department and Gila County Sheriff's Office, the Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a drug investigation.
That afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., deputies say the task force and Globe police witnessed criminal activity at a Shell Gas Station in Globe. There, authorities seized narcotics and arrested a man, later identified as 72-year-old Tommy Reinert.
After a warrant was issued, officials searched a Globe residence where they found about 640 grams of meth worth $64,000, 129.5 grams of heroin worth $16,187.50, and 156 pills worth $3,900. A total of $14,796.00 in cash was also retrieved.
Reinert was taken to Gila County Jail. He faces charges related to possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, misconduct involving a weapon in a drug offense, money laundering, and use of an electronic communication device in a drug-related offense.