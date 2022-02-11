SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they have the man who shot and killed a member of Scottsdale's Special Olympics Team. Detectives and SWAT arrested 38-year-old John Merryman at his north Phoenix home overnight on Friday.

Scott Harkness, 59, was found shot on the side of the road near Camelback and Hayden roads around 1 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police said they found the gun nearby and "forensically linked" it to Merryman. No other details were released.

Harkness was a member of the special needs community, an active participant in the city’s Adaptive Recreation Program and an athlete with the Scottsdale Special Olympics Team, the Bobcats. He was talented golfer and when he became too old to compete in track and field for the Olympics, he became the group's first volunteer assistant coach.