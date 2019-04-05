QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Queen Creek have made an arrest in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of property from Schnepf Farm.
Maricopa County Sheriff Department investigators identified 29-year-old John Overson as the culprit in two burglary incidents that happened at Schnepf Farm, which is located at 22601 East Cloud Road, last weekend. The location of some of the stolen property was also found out by investigators.
Overson was found Thursday evening and arrested, MCSO officials said. He was booked into the Maricopa County jail and is being charged with theft, trafficking in stolen goods and two counts of burglary.
He later admitted to detectives that he had a heroin addiction and went to Schnepf Farm after getting into an argument with his girlfriend, court documents said. Once there, he loaded a tractor with stolen items.
