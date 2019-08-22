GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An arrest has been made in a wrong-way crash in Glendale last month that left one woman dead.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Thursday morning that 22-year-old Delilah Castillo was arrested after being released from a rehabilitation facility.
The crash happened back on July 30 on the Loop 101 near Union Hills Drive. Castillo was driving northbound in the southbound lanes when she crashed into a car being driving by 20-year-old Laiquan Lemon.
Lemon was killed in the crash.
Castillo was injured and hospitalized after the crash and has now been booked into the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail for one count of second-degree murder, two counts of criminal damage and five counts of endangerment.
DPS says Castillo was impaired by alcohol at the time of the crash.