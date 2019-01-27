TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police have arrested a man after a woman, who was in the third trimester of her pregnancy, was stabbed to death overnight in Tempe.
According to Tempe Police, the man was arrested on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 22 near Quartzsite just before noon Sunday.
The incident first occurred just after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex near University Drive and McClintock Road.
Police went to the apartment complex to check on a woman after witnesses heard screams in the parking lot.
When officers arrived, a 39-year-old woman was found to be suffering from stab injuries.
The victim was transported to Scottsdale Osborn Hospital, where both she and her baby died of their injuries.
Police say the victim did not live in Tempe.
There are no other outstanding suspects.
Police have not released the names of the victim and the suspect at this time.
