MARICOPA COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man who was former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio's No. 2 man wants to be the top lawman in the county.
Jerry Sheridan confirmed on Tuesday he is running for Maricopa County Sheriff in 2020.
The retired chief deputy said he spent nearly four decades with MCSO and he can help "all employees deal with the challenges before them."
Sheridan was accused of concealing data tied to Arpaio's criminal contempt of court case for his acknowledged disobedience of a 2011 court order in the profiling case to stop his immigration patrols.
A judge eventually dropped the charges against Sheridan.
President Donald Trump pardoned Arpaio, sparing him a possible jail sentence.
Sheridan said in a statement his "experience as a certified instructor, teaching recruits and his position on the AZ POST Board reflect his leadership style as a teacher, and his high degree of integrity and respect he has for the high standards of the law enforcement profession."
Sheridan will be going against Democrat Paul Penzone, who won the election in 2016, defeating Arpaio by over a 100,000 votes.
