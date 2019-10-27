TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Tempe police is investigating after an armored truck was missing from a shopping center Sunday afternoon.
Just before 12:30 p.m., Tempe police did a welfare check at a Costco near Elliot Road and Priest Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a Brinks armored truck employee, who told officers he entered the store for a money pick up, leaving his partner in the truck.
Just short time later, the man noticed the armored truck driving away from the area.
Tempe police then began searching the area for the truck. Officers then found it at The Dump furniture outlet store, located in the same shopping center.
Police say the armored truck was found unoccupied with money missing.
Tempe are now working with the FBI, who will take lead on this investigation.
At this time, Tempe police say there is no threat to the community and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the FBI at 623-466-1999 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.