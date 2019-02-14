NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Dressing quietly in his new clubhouse locker, Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Greg Holland almost leaves for the day unnoticed by media.
Almost.
“I’m excited,” said Holland to the growing throng of reporters who seem to suddenly notice his presence. “Every new spring training is like hitting the reset button. It feels like I’m a little kid out here playing baseball again.”
Holland, who was signed to a one-year contract just two weeks ago, is in Arizona to bolster the back-end of the Diamondbacks bullpen and he arrives with an impressive baseball resume - certainly one that should attract some media attention as the D-backs open spring training. A three-time All-Star, Holland won a World Series title with the Kansas City Royals in 2015. In 2014, he earned American League Reliever of the Year honors. In 2017, Holland led the National League in saves. Twice he’s appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated. For a team in serious need of star power, Holland has certainly walked the baseball walk.
“He’s walking around with some hardware on his hand,” said manager Torey Lovullo. “He’s called himself a world champion. All those statistics and things we’re reading about him speak for themselves. I love that starting point.”
Lovullo though hints Holland’s presence will be felt beyond the bullpen.
“From what I’m gathering from some easy conversations with him and talking to other people about him is that he’s a great clubhouse leader,” said Lovullo. “He’s accountable. He knows what’s right and wrong and he’s going to set a great example for us here and that’s what I look for. I want guys to do things outside of being a great player. I want guys to step up and be a great teammate and I think he’s going to offer that to us.”
Holland knows first-hand what strong leadership and clubhouse chemistry can do for a team’s bottom line. His 2015 Royals famously road talent, guts and guile all the way to a world championship.
“They try and put numbers on all different stuff in sports these days," said Holland. “But you can’t put a quantified number on a clubhouse meshing and getting along. In Kansas City, if you stacked the numbers up, maybe we weren’t the best team but we played like it. We knew our roles and took care of each other. If you have a clubhouse that fits together, that translates into a lot of wins.
On the field this season, Holland will wait for Lovullo to determine his role in the D-backs bullpen. After leading the National League in saves in 2017, Holland struggled with injuries in 2018 and was released by both the Cardinals and Nationals. At 33, he’s healthy now and hoping to return to his All-Star caliber form in 2019.
“I don’t look at it as, ‘at this point in my career’ or ‘at my age,’” said Holland. “I feel strong and healthy, and if I stay healthy, I think it’s going to be a great year for me.”
