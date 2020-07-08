PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after an armed woman was wounded in an officer-involved shooting at a motel in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened at the Premier Inns motel near 27th and Peoria avenues just after 6:30 a.m.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson, officers were called to the motel for a report of a woman firing a gun in the parking lot. Thompson said when police arrived, they found the 24-year-old woman and spoke to her. She told them she didn't have a gun. Police learned that she had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest and found drugs in her purse. Thompson said as the officers went to detain her, a struggle ensued. That's when the woman fired her gun and officers fired back, Thompson said.
She was shot and taken to a hospital where she remains in serious but stable condition. Thompson said she is expected to survive her injuries.
No officers or anyone else in the area was injured.
This is the 30th officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix metro area this year.