GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An illegal party in an industrial district of Glendale led to a deadly officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning.
Police were called to the area of 67th and Northern avenues just before 3 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.
Officer Tiffany Ngalula with Glendale police said when an officer arrived, he found an illegal party with about 200 people in the industrial area and about 100 cars leaving the scene.
Ngalula said the officer saw multiple people shooting into the crowd. The four-year veteran of the department "engaged" one of shooters, who was was later identified as 17-year-old Levy Isaac Madueno Santibanez, police said.
The officer shot the teen, and he died at the scene.
The officer was not hurt.
Investigators said before officers got there, about 60 rounds were fired at the party, including some from Santibanez.
Another officer attempted to approach a vehicle trying to leave the scene near 67th Avenue and Northern. Glendale police said the driver then struck the officer with his vehicle. The officer sustained minor injuries, Ngalula said.
Officers chased the vehicle to a neighborhood near 81st Avenue and Glendale where the driver ditched the vehicle and ran away.
Police are still searching for the driver and passenger.
"The majority of persons that have been contacted are not of age to have been drinking legally, but are adults. None of the individuals we've encountered or witnesses that we've talked to yet have been juveniles. They've all been late teens, early 20s," said Ngulala.
Police have checked local hospitals and aren't aware if anyone else in the crowd of 200 people running from the scene were hurt by gunfire.
Police said there is video of the incident on social media and most of the party attendees fled as officers arrived.
Investigators are asking anyone with video or anyone who saw what happened are asked to call Glendale Police at 623-930-3000.
