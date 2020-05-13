KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after investigators said he led law enforcement on a chase, which ended in a shootout in Kingman on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to help neighboring law enforcement with a chase around 12:30 p.m. The Arizona Department of Public Safety had reportedly tried to conduct a traffic stop on the driver of a black Chevy Suburban, but the suspect allegedly refused to stop. That's when the pursuit began.
When deputies arrived to the area, they spotted the suspect's vehicle, driving erratically. Sheriff's officials say the suspect then stopped and got out of his car, armed with a handgun. Deputies told him to put the gun down. The driver refused, and allegedly pointed the handgun at the deputy.
"The suspect did not shoot at the deputy and continued to walk through the neighborhood holding the handgun. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect holding the gun to his own head," reads a statement from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
A second deputy then attempted to confront the suspect. At this point, the suspect allegedly pointed the handgun at that deputy, sheriff's officials say. The deputy discharged his firearm at the suspect several times. The suspect continued to run away on foot. But soon afterward, suspect was found dead nearby. Sheriff's officials say he had multiple bullet wounds, one possibly being self-inflicted.
The 50-year-old suspect not been identified. No deputies were hurt in the incident. The Kingman Police Department is investigating the shooting.
This is the 11th officer-involved shooting outside of Maricopa County and the 32nd overall in the state.