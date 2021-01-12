PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are investigating after officers shot an armed suspect after a traffic stop in Phoenix early Tuesday morning.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus said officers attempted to do a traffic stop near Interstate 10 and Baseline Road just after midnight. Justus says the car did not stop and the police helicopter aided the officers in finding the car. That's when the suspect got out of the car and took off running. Justus says when the officers caught up to him, they saw that he had a handgun. The officers and the suspect fought over the gun and one of the officers fired their weapon, hitting the suspect. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Neither of the officers involved were injured. No names have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
This is the second officer-involved shooting involving the Phoenix Police Department in 2021.
