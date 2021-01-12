PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting involving police officers in west Phoenix on Tuesday, investigators said.
It all started when a business owner on 35th Avenue just south of Van Buren Street spotted a man throwing rocks at cars. When the suspect was confronted by the owner, he pulled out a knife. The owner backed off and called 911.
When police arrived, the man was still on 35th Avenue but closer to Washington Street. They told him multiple times to drop the knife, police said.
"They used a Taser. They deployed it twice, trying to affect an arrest," said Sgt. Maggie Cox with the Phoenix Police Department. "Unfortunately, that did not work."
Cox said the armed suspect stepped toward officers and that's when one of the officers shot him. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No officers were hurt. The officer who opened fire was a woman with three years of experience with the department, Cox said.
An investigation is underway.
This is the fourth officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year.