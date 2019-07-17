PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a homicide at a Circle K near 24th Street and Baseline Road.
Phoenix police said around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday a 19-year-old man called police to report he was the victim of an attempted armed robbery at knifepoint.
The victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle at the fuel pump when his door opened. An unknown woman approached in an attempt to divert his attention when a man, 25 to 35 years old moved towards him.
The suspect displayed a knife and demanded the victim's vehicle. The victim had a gun and fired several shots at the suspect.
The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. The female suspect fled the scene on foot. A description of the female suspect is unknown at this time.
Circle K naa, Circle No Way.[ohmy]
Where are all of the pro- criminal immigration pundits at?
to anyone out there who just bought a luxury home on south mountain... where do you shop and eat? south phoenix has the most prevalent and organized gang activity in phoenix. that baseline is corridor, while some of it may look shiny and new, is one scary place.
wrong story. web cookies FTL
