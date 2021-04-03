PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An armed robbery suspect is dead after being shot by a police officer in west Phoenix on Saturday.
It happened around 8 p.m. at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. Police said the suspect was at an Arco gas station when police showed up.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams says the armed suspect allegedly attempted to rob several people.
They ran after the suspect, who went inside a nearby restaurant. Officers gave commands for the suspect to drop the gun, but he ignored them, according to the Phoenix Police Department. That's when investigators said the suspect pointed a gun at the officer, who then shot the suspect.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital, where they later died. The officer was not hurt. The officer is assigned to the Maryvale precinct and has been an officer for two years.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is the 16th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 24th overall in the state for 2021.