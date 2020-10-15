PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix.
According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened in a neighborhood near Central Avenue and Buckeye Road just before noon on Thursday.
Police said an armed robbery suspect was involved in a standoff with police inside a home. He refused to come out of the house.
After negotiating with police for several hours, police say he came to the door and pointed a gun toward officers. That’s when an officer fired his gun. Police say the man was not injured. He surrendered peacefully shortly afterward. No officers were injured.
Police arrested the man saying he is related to several armed robberies over the past week.
No other information is known at this time. This is the 43rd officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2020.
