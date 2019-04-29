CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for armed robbers after a shooting at a Chandler apartment complex Monday morning.
Police say several adult male suspects robbed an apartment near Ray and Price roads around 5:30 a.m.
During the robbery, one of the occupants of the apartment was shot in the leg by a suspect.
Police say the suspects took off with several stolen items from inside the apartment.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers are still on scene interviewing additional victims and witnesses.
No further details were released.
