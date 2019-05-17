PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was taken into custody after he carjacked a taxi cab at gunpoint and then led police on a chase in Prescott Valley on Thursday, police said.
Jose Montoya, 29, was picked up in a Speedy Taxi cab on Prescott Tribal lands and then dropped off at PV Motel in Prescott Valley. That's when police said he threatened to shoot the driver if she didn't leave the cab and her cellphone.
She ran off, and Montoya drove off in the stolen cab, police said.
Officers found Montoya driving the stolen cab, heading south on State Route 69 from Fain Road, officers said. When they tried to stop him, he sped off, according to investigators. The Prescott Valley Police Department and the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office chased after him.
Montoya kept going south to Dewey-Humboldt and then north on State Route 69. Montoya eventually crashed into a parked truck in the PV Motel parking lot, which is where he first stole the cab, police said.
He was then taken into custody.
Montoya was booked into jail on charges of armed robbery, motor vehicle theft, felony flight, reckless driving, and more.
(2) comments
Anouther Mexican baldy must be kin to Dr Evil[ban]
get off the drugs
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.