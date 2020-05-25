PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who had a gun and robbed a Circle K in east Phoenix.

Surveillance video shows the man walking into the convenience store at 52nd and Van Buren streets on May 13 around 10:30 p.m., wearing a brown hoodie. He points to the cigarettes and then demands the money. The clerk gives him the cigarettes and then pulls out the register drawer. The man then puts the cash into a plastic bag and takes off. Investigators didn't say how much he got away with.

armed robbery The man was between 25 and 35 years old.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 25 to 35 years old with a goatee and was also wearing dark blue jeans and blue gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.