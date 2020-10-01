PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- An armed suspect was shot by Phoenix police after officers responded to reports of shots fired at a home late Thursday night.
According to Sgt. Ann Justus, the officers were called to the home near 7th Street and Baseline Road at about 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man armed with a gun. Justus did not say what caused officers to fire their weapons, just that after they encountered the man, "the officer-involved shooting occurred."
Justus said after the man was shot, officers were able to drive him a block away where the crews with the Phoenix Fire Department were waiting. He was then taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
No other injuries were reported. Justus said both officers involved in the shooting have been on duty with Phoenix police for two years.
No other details were released. The investigation is ongoing.
This is the 42nd officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2020 and the fourth in the county this week.