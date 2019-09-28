PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A standoff with an armed man is now over after he killed himself, and two dogs, inside the apartment where he had barricaded himself Saturday afternoon, police say.
Phoenix Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Thompson, said the incident began around 12:30 p.m. as a domestic dispute between a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man in an apartment near the area of 7th Street and Greenway Parkway.
A witness to the incident as it began, Eric Mace, told Arizona's Family he saw a nearly naked woman running from an apartment in the complex screaming, "Call the police, call the police."
A naked man followed her from the apartment, Mace says, but when he couldn't catch her, he turned around and went back inside. "Right then, I heard 5 gunshots... 5 or 6 gunshots," says Mace.
As officers arrived at the apartment complex, Mace says the man re-emerged from the apartment and began shooting at the police.
Thompson says no one was hurt when the man sprayed bullets at arriving officers, but one of the patrol vehicles was, "Shot full of holes."
Police began to try to talk the man into coming out from the apartment where he had barricaded himself as some of the nearby apartments were evacuated.
Thompson says the man stayed inside the apartment for over 3 hours until police made entry into the home. Once inside, they found he had fatally shot himself, along with two dogs inside the apartment.
Thompson says the woman involved in the incident was the suspect's ex-girlfriend. She is safe and uninjured.
