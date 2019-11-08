GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a Glendale man they say robbed multiple businesses at gunpoint while wearing different Halloween masks.
Jermarion Imasuku, 32, is accused of robbing two gas stations and a Motel 6 in the days after Halloween. Police say he wore a "Jack" mask from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in one case, a surgical mask in another, and a "Jason" goalie mask from "Friday the 13th" in a third.
Glendale police say two of the robberies happened the day after Halloween. The first was at a Circle K near 51st and Orangewood avenues at about 1 a.m. Witnesses told police the suspect was wearing a "Jack" Halloween mask. The second happened at a Motel 6 near 59th and Glendale avenues at about 11:30 p.m. The suspect was described wearing a surgical mask and a baseball hat.
Police checked surveillance video and saw the same vehicle, a dark blue Mercury Mountaineer SUV, leaving both scenes. They also noted that the suspect held the same gun in his tattooed left hand in both robberies.
One day later, police were called to a 76 gas station near 51st and Olive avenues for another armed robbery. This time the suspect was wearing a "Jason" Halloween mask. The same Mercury Mountaineer was seen in the area, and the suspect was described as having tattoos on his left hand.
Police discovered that the SUV spotted at all three crime scenes is registered to Imasuku. They also learned that Imasuku matched the physical descriptions of the suspect in each armed robbery, including a tattoo on his left hand.
According to court documents, police tracked down Imasuku and took both him and his girlfriend into custody. Investigators say the girlfriend confirmed that the suspect in the surveillance video was Imasuku and told police that the "Jack" Halloween mask was at their house.
Imasuku told police he did not know anything about the robberies. He was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, among other charges.
Police also said they have connected Imasuku's car to an unrelated investigation. At this point, he is not facing any charges in connection to that investigation.