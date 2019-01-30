WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police in Williams, Arizona are warning people to avoid the area of the Safeway store, due to a barricade situation with a suspect.
The suspect, who's being called armed and "highly dangerous," has reportedly barricaded himself inside a car near the Safeway.
At this time, no shots have been fired, and there are no reports of injuries.
A perimeter has been established and negotiations with the person are ongoing.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Williams Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Northern Arizona Tactical Team all have crews on the scene.
Police are warning members of the public to stay away from the area,
The warning was posted on the Williams Police Department Facebook page around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Williams Safeway is located right off Route 66.
Williams is 30 miles west of Flagstaff.
No further information is available. Arizona's Family will update this story as we learn more.
