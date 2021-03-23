PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says an armed and dangerous fugitive was killed shot and killed by deputies at around 10:30 p.m. Monday in Prescott.
YCSO identified the fugitive as 42-year-old Edward Kayer from Carefree. He was wanted by the Sedona Police Department in connection to a shooting incident on February 27, YCSO says. Kayer was suspected of firing more than a dozen rounds outside a restaurant after an argument. Police say he took off from the scene before they arrived.
On Monday, Sedona police requested Prescott Valley police's assistance after they received a tip that Kayer was in Prescott Valley.
At around 2:15 p.m., PVPD attempted to pulled Kayer over on a motorcycle. He refused to stop, and took off. Police coordinated a search of the Legend Hills Community and found Kayer's abandoned motorcycle. Kayer had apparently taken off on foot.
YCSO was called in to assist PVPD along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety's ranger helicopter. A code red emergency was issued in the area, which prompted residents in the area to call in and provide tips on his whereabouts.
Shortly after 10 p.m., YCSO received a tip that Kayer was hiding in a field near Antelope Meadows and Dogtown Road. Three deputies headed to the area to search. A short time later, they located Kayer. YCSO says Kayer fired multiple shots at the deputies, and the deputies fired back. The were able to pinpoint the location of the suspect, thanks to the lights from the DPS helicopter circling above.
“The area that the shooting took place was in an open field. It was extremely dark and our deputies were exposed, having to take cover immediately while trying to determine where the shots came from,” said Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes. “Without the aerial support from the DPS Ranger that located the suspect and put a spotlight on Kayer, our deputies could have been seriously hurt or even killed. We are grateful for their help and so thankful our deputies weren’t injured by the suspect.”
Kayer was pronounced dead at the scene. YCSO says he had a manslaughter conviction in Oregon and had served 15 years in prison. YCSO also says Kayer was wanted for a parole violation.