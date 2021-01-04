PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An armed suspect was shot and killed by Payson officers Monday morning after refusing to drop his weapon.
Payson police say they received a call about a suspicious person near the Town of Payson Community Development building near Malibu Drive and Beeline Highway around 3 a.m. The building is located directly across from the police department.
When they arrived on scene, officers found tools and other items that they believed to have been from a burglary.
As they were investigating the area, officers received additional calls from the Bison Cove apartments near Manzanita and Malibu drives. One of the callers told police that they saw someone in their car. Officers confronted the suspect at the car when they arrived on scene.
Police say they gave multiple commands for the suspect to get on the ground but he did not cooperate.
Police say the 28-year-old suspect then came at the officers with a knife. Officers continued to give verbal commands and asked the suspect to drop the knife. He still refused. Payson police say their officers were forced to fire their duty weapons.
Once the suspect was down, officers administered CPR and called for paramedics. However, the suspect died at the scene.
The investigation has been turned over to the Arizona Department Public Safety per routine procedures. The suspect has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.