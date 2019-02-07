'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought after shooting at San Tan Valley Park

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is seeking an "armed and dangerous" suspect believed to have shot a 21-year-old man.
On Feb. 6, just after 1:15 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call of shots fired at a park in San Tan Valley.
Deputies learned one man had been shot and was rushed to the hospital.
The victim remains in critical condition.
Investigators are looking for 21-year-old Dominick McCoy of San Tan Valley in connection to the shooting.
They are also looking to identify two other African American males for their alleged involvement in the incident.
McCoy is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to PCSO. Officials are warning the public not to approach him.
If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.
I'm waiting for a comment from the pols who want LGBRSTQY classes taught in AZ K-8 schools.
WOW big surprise some white boy hanging out with thugs wanting to be the next rapper!! lOl. "i gots diamonds in my ears!!" Why can't people just find a job and try to have a normal life instead of this mess? Thug Life = No Life
Bubba is going to love this one !!
