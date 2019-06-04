SHOW LOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Show Low Police Department says a man who is considered "armed and dangerous" after allegedly shooting two people Tuesday has been caught.
Police say they received reports of gunshots and people screaming in the Fawnbrook area of Show Low, Arizona around 3:46 a.m.
They say 29-year-old John Thomas was involved in an assault with his girlfriend when he allegedly shot two people who tried to intervene.
The two victims were flown to the Phoenix area for treatment for their injuries. It is unclear what condition they are currently in.
Police say Thomas took off from the area. Crews searched for him throughout the morning.
They said he was considered "armed and dangerous."
Some businesses in the area were placed on lock down and they advised travelers to avoid the area.
Around 10 a.m., the Show Low Police Department announced he had been taken into custody.
Show Low police wrote on their Facebook page," Thank you to everyone who helped us protect our community!"
No further information was given.
(4) comments
Build the .... wall?
Thank you for reiterating, we know people from south of the border never commit domestic violence or murder. Clearly this dude committing his crime is grounds for opening the floodgates, it's not like it consists of people far and away more likely to commit violent crimes or anything. Maybe he'll head south so he can fit in.
6 foot 2, 188 pounds and UGLY af
Look for the wannabe with the big guns and the bad comb-over. He'll fit right in if he shows up in the valley!
