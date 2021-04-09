PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has teamed up with a senator from Maine to introduce a bill that would establish and fund a National Child Crisis Hotline.
Sinema, a Democrat, and Republican Sen. Susan Collins say their bill, the National Child Abuse Help Hotline Act of 2021, would give the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services the green light to provide $2 million to support such a hotline through the 2026 fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2025-Sept. 30, 2026).
Phoenix-based nonprofit Childhelp has run its National Child Abuse Hotline without federal funding since 1982. Available 24/7, the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline – 1-800-4-A-CHILD (422-4453) -- gets about 100,000 calls each year, plus thousands of web chats and texts.
“Childhelp is the only major national hotline staffed primarily by masters-level social workers who are trained to provide crisis counseling to minors facing abuse,” explains Sinema’s office in a news release about the bill.
Collins said the National Child Abuse Hotline “is the only major national hotline without federal authorization [and] dedicated federal funding.”
Childhelp would be able to apply for the money the National Child Abuse Help Hotline Act of 2021 would make available and use it to expand the hotline it has in place.
“Funding a National Child Crisis Hotline helps prevent child abuse and support survivors -- an especially important goal as we continue to navigate the pandemic which has increased the demand on family and child services,” Sinema said Thursday.
Sinema and Collins proposed a similar bill during the last session of Congress but it did not get a vote.
Founded as International Orphans, Inc. in 1959, Childhelp is “dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse.” It’s one of the biggest organizations of its kind in the country.