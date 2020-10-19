Arizona's homeless face barriers when voting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's homeless population faces barriers when it comes time to vote.
"When we talk about everyone's vote matters, we have to remember that everyone is everyone," said Richard Crews with The Human Services Campus, which serves people experiencing homelessness in downtown Phoenix.
ID requirements, getting to and from the polls, and having a mailing address can all be challenges for people experiencing homelessness.
"The policies of those that we elect are going to impact the people that are on the streets more than they impact us that are in our homes," Crews said.
The Human Services Campus is trying to help. They held a voter registration drive in the run-up to this year's election, and will be providing rides to the polls on election day.
"Those that are experiencing homelessness do not forfeit their humanity just because they don't have a place they call a house," Crews said.
The Maricopa Association of Government's last "Point in Time" count found there were around 7,400 people experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County.
It's unclear how many of these people are registered voters.
Bobby Holmes says he became homeless around Labor Day after his pool service business went under and his partner wound up in the hospital. He says he'll be voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming election because he says he's worse off than when President Trump came into office.
"I don't have the confidence in Trump anymore," Holmes said. "I think Trump is like Pinocchio, I almost can see his nose grow when he's talking...he's not telling the truth."
Linda Robinson also recently became homeless after losing her job, but says she doesn't blame President Trump for the country's situation.
"It isn't the president. It's our Congress," Robinson said.
Robinson says she's still undecided in the presidential election, but knows for a fact she'll be voting, even with the added difficulties that come with being homeless.
"I've always voted. Always," Robinson said. "It's my civic duty as an American."