PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is home to some amazing Mexican cuisine. However, a new study on the state's top taco may surprise some.

According to topagency.com, Arizona's favorite taco comes from fast-food chain Del Taco. The agency analyzed GPS data to track customer visits to popular chains.

Here are Arizona's top five favorite tacos, per the study:

  1. Del Taco
  2. Taco Bell
  3. El Pollo Loco
  4. Chipotle
  5. Qdoba

The study also notes that America's taco consumption is up nearly 13% during the pandemic.

 

