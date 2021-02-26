PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is home to some amazing Mexican cuisine. However, a new study on the state's top taco may surprise some.
According to topagency.com, Arizona's favorite taco comes from fast-food chain Del Taco. The agency analyzed GPS data to track customer visits to popular chains.
Here are Arizona's top five favorite tacos, per the study:
- Del Taco
- Taco Bell
- El Pollo Loco
- Chipotle
- Qdoba
The study also notes that America's taco consumption is up nearly 13% during the pandemic.