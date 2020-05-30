SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona's Family news crew was attacked during coverage of protests in Old Town Scottsdale Saturday night.
Reporter Max Gorden and his security team were attacked near Camelback and Scottsdale roads as protesters left Fashion Square mall and headed for the Entertainment District. Gorden's crew was covering protesters arriving to the mall area when they were approached by a group of unknown men.
Police later declared the area an 'unlawful assembly' and anyone remaining in the area will be subject to arrest.
Our security guard got attacked while protecting us during our live shot. We’re getting him some help right now #azfamily pic.twitter.com/kIKxJpGI8D— Max Gorden (@Max_Gorden) May 31, 2020
Scottsdale police say that some property damage to businesses has been reported in the area of Fashion Square Mall.
Our security guard attacked is being taken to the hospital for treatment. A police report will be filled. It is unknown who attacked them.