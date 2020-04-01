SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Some pictures are worth a thousand words.
This magical image is worth just four: "Will you marry me?"
Australian photographer and freelance travel writer Nicola Robb was hiking in Sedona on March 21 (just before making an emergency flight back to Australia amid coronavirus concerns). That's when she just happened to capture this romantic proposal on camera.
She was only trying to get some good shots of the sunset near Cathedral Rock, but instead, captured a once-in-a-lifetime moment for this couple.
"They were sort of chatting, and you could sort of see them in the corner of your eye, and something was happening, and then he went down on one knee," Robb said in a Skype interview with Arizona's Family. "We were like, oh my goodness!"
"I hiked up to catch the sunset, and snapped a proposal happening," she posted on her Facebook page.
Robb wanted to give the happy couple the photo she took, but she had no idea who they were! She had told them "congratulations" as they headed back down the mountain, but at the time, didn't think to ask them if they wanted her to send them the photo.
So, Robb turned to Arizona's Family on Monday for help tracking down these lovebirds so they can have this special picture.
On Wednesday, Robb received a message from the woman in the photo saying "I saw your interview on the news about the proposal picture at Cathedral Rock. I'm the fiance that engaged that evening. OMG you took such a beautiful picture."
Our work here is done!