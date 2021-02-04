PHOENIX (3 TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family celebrates Black History Month with a special broadcast that, “Remembers the Past, while Embracing the Future,” of the Valley’s African American community.

We celebrate historic change in Tempe, Arizona as Mayor Corey Woods and interim Police Chief Jeffery Glover become the first African Americans to hold those positions in that city. The men sit down with Yetta Gibson to reflect on what molded them and how that allowed them to become the leaders they are today during the Black Lives Matter movement and what Chief Glover describes as being in the midst of “second civil rights era.”

And speaking of history, the women of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are beaming with pride over the swearing in of their sorority sister, Kamala Harris, as Vice-President of the United States.

“Remembering the Past, Embracing the Future,” also highlights the Arizona Informant, a Valley newspaper celebrating 50 years of storytelling about the African American experience in the Valley.

Brandon Lee visits with Mrs. Elizabeth White, a prideful, 97 years old woman who once picked cotton as a child. She opened Mrs. White’s Golden Rule Café in Phoenix more than 50 years ago and despite a raging pandemic, civil rights struggle of yesterday and today, her faith and recipe for success remain as strong as ever.

Our own Arrianee LeBeau sits down with Mr. Chaz Jackson, President of a local Buffalo Soldiers group who says he can trace his family roots in Arizona to the late 1800’s. He also recalls a dark history of segregated movie theatres in Phoenix and how African Americans could not live beyond Van Buren street. But Chaz Jackson is very proud of his daughter Tiuana Jackson who is breaking racial, gender and sex bias on the silver screen. She is the first Black woman to own her talent and literacy agency.

The 30-minute special also reflects on the legacy of Arizona’s oldest African American Church, Tanner Chapel.

And we celebrate Dr. Warren Stewart, Sr, Pastor of the First Institutional Baptist Church. He was joined with coalition of others; whose efforts helped the MLK a holiday become a reality in Arizona.

Watch our celebration of Black history this Saturday at 9 a.m. on CBS 5.