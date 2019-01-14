PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly a million Arizonans will be getting their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or food stamps, two weeks early due to the government shutdown.
Some Valley agencies are worried if people are not careful, they'll run out before the shutdown is over.
Between Jan. 17 and 20, those who receive SNAP benefits are going to notice extra money in their accounts.
But this is no bonus.
Their February benefits are going out early. They won't see any more until March at the earliest, possibly longer if the shutdown drags on.
So they're being advised to budget their benefits.
"I think some families will budget and have no problem. But I think a lot of people if they don't know what's happening or don't know that this is to carry them through the entire month will struggle," said Cynthia Zwick with Wildfire, a Phoenix advocacy group that fights to end poverty.
The Association of Arizona Food Banks says they're preparing to assist families that can't make their benefits last.
"We're nervous that towards the end of February when people's monthly benefit runs out, we're going to see an increase of people at our food banks," said Ashley St. Thomas with the Association of Arizona Food Banks.
She says they're always accepting donations to keep the shelves filled.
"They're certainly stocked up and ready to respond but that only goes so far," said St. Thomas. "Depending on how long the shutdown (lasts), we don't know how long we can maintain."
