(3TV/CBS5/AP) -- Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has joined with 50 other attorneys general and other federal and state agencies to reach an $86.3 million settlement with Nationstar Mortgage.
Nationstar Mortgage, which does business under the name "Mr. Cooper Home Loans," was ordered to repay millions of dollars to homeowners for failing to provide basic services over the past four years, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
The settlement means that Arizonans will receive more than $1.4 million in relief.
Some of allegations against Nationstar include:
- Failing to properly oversee and implement the transfer of mortgage loans
- Failing to appropriately identify loans with pending loan modification applications when a loan was being transferred to Nationstar for servicing
- Failing to timely and accurately apply payments made by certain borrowers
- Threatening foreclosure and conveying conflicting messages to certain borrowers engaged in loss mitigation
- Failing to properly process borrowers’ applications for loan modifications
- Failing to properly review and respond to borrower complaints
- Failing to make timely escrow disbursements, including the failure to timely remit property tax payments
- Failing to timely terminate borrowers’ private mortgage insurance
- Collecting monthly modified payment amounts on certain loans where the amounts charged for principal and interest exceed the principal and interest amount contained in the trial plan agreement
Brnovich says the company's actions may have led to foreclosures for more than 200 Arizonans.
Nationstar is the country’s fourth-largest mortgage service company in the United States.