PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Keep an eye on your mailbox. More than 13,000 Arizonans will be getting checks for nearly $400, thanks to the Arizona Attorney General’s lawsuit against General Motors.
GM agreed to pay Arizona consumers more than $5 million as part of a settlement reached a year ago.
The suit and subsequent deal involved some GM vehicles that were recalled in 2014 because of ignition switches, airbags and power steering systems.
“Any Arizona resident who purchased an eligible new or certified pre-owned GM vehicle from a GM dealer located in Arizona between July 10, 2009 and July 10, 2014, and did not resell the vehicle before the announcement of the involved recall, may be an ‘Eligible Consumer,’” according to the AG’s office.
If you received and returned a consumer release form before the Jan. 9, 2019 deadline, your check should be in the mail. The payout is about $385.
[APP USERS: Click here to see a sample restitution check]
Those who receive checks have 90 days to deposit them.
If you think you are eligible for restitution but did not get a consumer release form, you can contact the Claims Administrator at 1-866-425-5214 or by email at AZAGSettlement@noticeadministrator.com. (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
A little more than a month ago, Volkswagen completed restitution to thousands of Arizona consumers to settle a lawsuit over an emissions cheating scandal.
In addition to paying $10.5 million to 6,700 Arizonans, VW also ponied up $20 for state education funding.
This week's mailing of the GM settlement checks coincides with National Consumer Protection Week, which runs through March 9. That Arizona Attorney General’s Office is an NCPW partner.
