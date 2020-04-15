PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many Arizona's Family viewers witnessed something strange in the sky Wednesday night. But fear not-- no aliens here. Arizona's Family confirmed that the line of lights were beaming from the SpaceX satellites.

Viewers out in Buckeye emailed Arizona's Family first, saying they could see "over a dozen of what appeared to be satellites traveling northeast." Another viewer reached out saying there were "about 20 satellites in a line moving through the Phoenix sky." The viewer said it happened between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

According to SpaceX's Starlink satellite tracker, the lights were most visible at 8:14 p.m. for about 6 minutes (possibly longer) above Phoenix.

Another viewer said they saw four satellites lined up in the sky. That person then called their son, who confirmed that he and his wife also saw the lights in the sky.

"In all, I saw about 20 of these white lights within a 15-minute period," the viewer wrote to Arizona's Family. "I could tell they were high up, probably beyond the atmosphere."

