TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A nationwide salmonella scare has health officials warning people to check their freezers for recalled ground beef linked to an Arizona meat-producing facility.
A total of 57 people nationwide have been sickened according to federal health officials and 15 of them are in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday raw meat processed at JBS Tolleson, Inc. may have been contaminated with salmonella. A total of 6.5 million pounds of raw beef have been recalled.
[READ MORE: 6.5 million pounds of beef recalled from AZ meat producer due to salmonella outbreak]
Salmonella is a bacteria that causes food-borne illnesses.
According to the CDC, "most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after infection. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most persons recover without treatment."
The Arizona Department of Health Services sent out a warning to all consumers urging them to throw out or return recalled beef.
"Even if they’ve already eaten some and haven’t gotten sick, it’s really important to check if you have meat that’s recalled, that you get rid of it so you don’t endanger yourself or your family," said Jessica Rigler, interim ADHS assistant director.
"The 15 people in Arizona that we know are ill-associated with this outbreak are spread out throughout the state so they’re not really concentrated in one particular area of the state and in this case, we’re really seeing a link to products that people have purchased in a store and brought home and cooked themselves," she added. "If you’re experiencing symptoms, it’s important to call your health care providers."
The brands associated with this JBS Tolleson, Inc. voluntary recall include ground beef from Walmart.
Mesa mother Bree'Auna Woodard made ground beef with spaghetti on Wednesday night and is confused by all the labels. She thinks the meet she has in her freezer is part of the recall but isn't 100 percent sure.
"I’m terrified because now I’m like OK, so what about my children?" she asked.
Here are the brands to look for:
- Showcase (sold in Walmart)
- Cedar River Farms Natural Beef
- Comnor Perfect Choice
- Gourmet Burger
- Grass Run Farms Natural Beef
- JBS Generic
You can find what labels to look for at this website.
Arizona's Family asked JBS Tolleson, Inc. if they have a list of retailers and stores that possibly carried the recalled beef, but the spokeswoman told us she doesn't have that information.
“Yesterday, out of an abundance of caution, JBS USA initiated a voluntary recall of ground beef products from our Tolleson, Ariz., beef production facility due to the potential presence of Salmonella. Our priority at all times is consumer safety. We are working in close partnership with USDA to make sure all potentially impacted product is removed from stores and homes," wrote Misty Barnes, JBS USA corporate communications spokeswoman.
According to JBS Tolleson, Inc.'s website, the beef production plant has 1,200 employees and is involved with St. Mary's Food Bank.
"St. Mary’s has received meat and beef product from JBS Tolleson Inc., but an inventory audit has confirmed that the food bank has not received and has not distributed any of the product that is part of today’s recall," said Jerry Brown, spokesman for St. Mary's Food Bank.
