PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After President Donald Trump made his televised plea for border wall funding, we got reactions from a political consultant, as well as people on either side of the aisle.
[RELATED: Trump urges wall funding to fix border 'crisis']
The three people have very different perspectives.
Jim Vail supports the president.
"I would hope to hear the president sell his wall idea," Vail said.
Ben Monterroso with Mi Familia Vota is against the proposed border wall.
"The president is going to continue intimidating, running his agenda of fear and hate," Monterroso said.
And political consultant Stan Barnes with Copper State Consulting Group spoke on the political strategy of the address.
"Donald Trump ran on this issue, and he wants us to know he ran on this issue," Barnes said.
In his address, the president said he wants $5.7 billion for "a steel barrier rather than a concrete wall."
"I don't think it matters what it's called if it pleases the others," Vail said.
"The wall structure or the steel barrier was just that much of it," Barnes said, adding the president spent more time on the broader issue at hand. Trump focused on aspects of the issue that would appeal to the heartstrings of Americans.
"We don't see the president read from a prompter often and it changes everything his tone, inflection," Barnes said.
"This is a choice between right and wrong," Trump said in his national address Tuesday night.
"We're talking a political disingenuous shutdown only because of the Democratic party's hate for the president," Vail said.
"I think he has chosen to be on the wrong side," Monterroso said. "I do hope the people that really value how we have built this country with immigrants will talk to congressmen and senators."
The president invited congressional leaders back to the White House Wednesday.
[RELATED: Pelosi, Schumer rebut Trump wall speech]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.