PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds came to National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona to honor the state's fallen soldiers this .
"The thing that's important to me is that we have three generations here to visit," said Debora Thomas, who came to the cemetery with a group of family members to her father's gravesite.
[WATCH: Hundreds remember the fallen at Phoenix's National Cemetery]
The Thomas family held a festive gathering, playing music and setting up lawn chairs.
"Memorial Day means remembering, honoring, love," said Renae Thomas, Debora's daughter.
[RELATED: What is The Murph challenge and why were people doing it on Memorial Day]
Others expressed their love for a family forged on the battlefield.
On a plot across the street from the Thomas', a man brushed off the plaque for George Mull, cleaning it with water. After a moment of silence, he placed his fist on the plaque's cross, then walked back to his car.
[RELATED: Tucson man gives free haircuts to homeless veterans for Memorial Day Weekend]
"It's a day to remember the fallen soldiers," said Michael Sotak, several graves down. "Those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. I know that's a textbook cliché answer, but we take it for granted."
Sotak came with his family to pay respect to his father, also named Michael Sotak.
"It's like, there's an aura here," Sotak said. "It's very powerful."
[RELATED: Get it straight: The difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day]
Everyone observed the day in their own way.
Some cried, some placed flowers. Others made it their mission to keep the flags on the grave sites standing in the stiff wind.
"It's just a great celebration," said Liz Rullo, who'd come up with her husband from Tucson, "of their life and their journey."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.