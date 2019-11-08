PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Is Mexico safe? That’s the question many travelers are asking ahead of the big motorcycle rally happening in Rocky Point this weekend, The Rocky Point Rally.
[READ MORE: Travelers mull safety amid Arizona-Mexico border violence]
The event is taking place just days following the murders of nine Americans, just 100 miles from the U-S border.
[WATCH: Security on minds of bikers headed to big rally in Mexico]
For the past couple years, during the month of November, Phoenix business owner of Law Tigers, Ari Levenbaum and family have set out on the 4.5 hour motorcycle ride to attend the Rally.
“It is a party atmosphere I liken it to Spring Break for adults... I’d say there’s anywhere between 10 and 20 thousand Americans who go down there, many of these people make a long weekend or week of it,” said Levenbaum.
Levenbaum said the recent murders of three mothers and their children is a hot topic among the riding community, But hasn’t stopped anyone that he knows from traveling south of the border.
[RELATED: LeBaron family buries woman and children murdered in Mexico]
Levenbaum looks at the situation logically, “Look, there are dangerous people everywhere, there’s people that are murdered, unfortunately, and are injured here in our own country and our own state.” said Levenbaum. “If you’re going to go there and break the law, then trouble is going to find your way.”
There was concern the show might be cancelled, “To find out about all that was a little nerve-racking you know, It happens everywhere but that doesn’t mean you should just hide in your house,” said Joshua Kennedy, he and his band the Black Moods are performing at the rally this weekend.
It's not enough to for the group to cancel their show. “Don’t cause any problems don’t stick out that’s the best advice I can give I guess,” said Kennedy.
According to A report released by Mexico's Secretariat of Security, last year, Mexico had the highest number of homicides in the country’s history, with an average of 91 deaths a day…