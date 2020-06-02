SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A young javelina is recovered from the burns of the Ocotillo Fire, thanks to a Scottsdale nonprofit.

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center provided Arizona's Family with a video of a couple of healthcare workers tending to the wounds of the animal. The javelina has burns on all four feet and her tail. One of the health care professionals was working on the javelina's mouth area, helping it breathe with oxygen. SWCC didn't say exactly where the javelina was found or when it came into their care.

The sanctuary rescues and rehabilitates wild animals that have been hurt, displaced or orphaned. Once the animals are rehabilitated, they are returned to the wild. SWCC also provides education about wild animals and help with conservation medicine. For more about the nonprofit, head to their website.

Ocotillo Fire in Cave Creek is 100% contained, residents can go home The Ocotillo Fire that has been burning in Cave Creek since Saturday afternoon is now 100% contained at about 980 acres, according Arizona State Forestry.

The Ocotillo Fire started on Saturday afternoon and burned nearly 1,000 acres before it was fully contained on Tuesday afternoon. Some 20 buildings were destroyed, including eight homes.