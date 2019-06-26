PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Updated numbers on the Woodbury Fire made it the fifth largest in the state's history. It has burned 123,263 acres and is 53% contained.
[WATCH: Woodbury Fire sparks flood concerns during monsoon]
Though we likely have a few more weeks before it's completely out, several state and federal agencies are looking ahead to monsoon storms that could very well cause flash floods.
[RELATED: Woodbury Fire now 5th largest fire in AZ history]
Though there aren't storms in the forecast for the next week or two, monsoon storms have the tendency to come fast and hard about a week into July. Because of the sheer size of the Woodbury fire, the National Weather Service (NWS) says the odds are high that monsoon storms will cause problems next month.
[MORE: First look at damage behind the fire lines at the Woodbury Fire]
"It's true, certainly any rain that falls, it can help to put out the fires," NWS warning coordination meteorologist Ken Waters said. "But we are always concerned that if there's too much rain, then, of course, it can lead to flooding."
But it's too early to say how much will be too much when it comes to rain.
"We have to go in and kind of look at the nature of the soils and -- how much was burned? Is there some that's left that can hold the soil? Or is it just like a disaster waiting to happen?" Waters said.
[RELATED: Air tankers helping firefighters on the ground tame the Woodbury Fire]
"Because we're still actively fighting fire, they can't get in on the ground to do a lot of that on-ground assessments that they need to do," Tonto National Forest spokeswoman Carrie Templin explained.
[RELATED: Woodbury Fire now at nearly 116K acres, 48% containment, evacuations lifted]
Disaster warnings are key when the storms arrive, especially because floods and debris flows can start miles away. That means some people might be in immediate danger even though they still see sunny skies. That’s what happened with the flash flood that killed 10 family members at Cold Springs swimming hole near Payson almost 2 years ago.
Several state and federal agencies are meeting this week to look at when they can start to survey the ground scorched by the Woodbury Fire. Some priority areas are near Highways 88 and 188 – not because floods and debris flows are necessarily more likely there, but because those areas are close to people’s homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.