ROOSEVELT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Roosevelt Lake Marina has shut down and residents are being asked to prepare to evacuate because of the looming Woodbury Fire.
The marina announced the closure via Twitter on Wednesday.
The Tonto Basin Forest Service informed us that highway closures are imminent due to the approaching Woodbury Fire. To ensure the safety of our members and employees, we have decided to close the Marina through 6/21 or until containment. Website: https://t.co/SyjN5F1sCv pic.twitter.com/EYgNe1KBDt— RooseveltLakeMarina (@RooseveltLake) June 19, 2019
As of 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Woodbury Fire grew to 44,451 acres and was 41% contained.
The Woodbury Fire Incident Management Team said low humidity, high temperatures and increased winds are expected over the next few days, and those conditions could make containment especially difficult.
Because of these factors, the Gila County Office of Emergency Management has announced a "SET" notification for Roosevelt and Roosevelt Lake area residents. This is putting residents on alert that potential evacuations could be next.
While the fire remains 11 miles away from the Roosevelt area, emergency personnel are asking residents to prepare to leave their homes over the next 72 hours or until the fire has been contained.
