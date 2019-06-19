ROOSEVELT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Roosevelt Lake Marina has shut down and residents have been told they must evacuate because of the looming Woodbury Fire.
While the fire remains 11 miles away from the Roosevelt area, the mandatory evacuation was announced Thursday afternoon.
The marina announced the closure via Twitter on Wednesday.
The Tonto Basin Forest Service informed us that highway closures are imminent due to the approaching Woodbury Fire. To ensure the safety of our members and employees, we have decided to close the Marina through 6/21 or until containment. Website: https://t.co/SyjN5F1sCv pic.twitter.com/EYgNe1KBDt— RooseveltLakeMarina (@RooseveltLake) June 19, 2019
As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, the Woodbury Fire grew to 50,494 acres and was 41% contained.
The Woodbury Fire Incident Management Team said low humidity, high temperatures and increased winds are expected over the next few days, and those conditions could make containment especially difficult.
Because of these factors, the Gila County Office of Emergency Management has announced a "SET" notification for Roosevelt and Roosevelt Lake area residents Wednesday night.
A temporary shelter facility has been set up for community members and small pets at Lee Kornegay School at 4735 S. Ragus Road in Miami, AZ.
Livestock are being sheltered at the Gila County Fairgrounds. For those who are unable to evacuate livestock, paint phone numbers on animals for future identification before turning them loose.
(2) comments
Meanwhile the fishing on Canyon and Apache is excellent. Of course, no one would know [huh], but only the fish this week.
Run,run for your lives. [scared]
